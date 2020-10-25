20°C / 22°C
Lewis Hamilton usurps Schumacher with record 92nd F1 win

Hamilton, who levelled the record at the Eifel Grand Prix earlier this month, extended his lead over Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas

Lewis Hamilton breaks Michael Schumacher's record after 92nd Grand Prix win. Picture: Twitter @lewishamilton
7 minutes ago

PORTUGAL - Lewis Hamilton passed Michael Schumacher with a record-breaking 92nd Formula One victory on Sunday as the world champion powered to success in the Portuguese Grand Prix.

The Briton, who levelled the record at the Eifel Grand Prix earlier this month, extended his lead over Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, who finished second in Portimao, in the world championship.

