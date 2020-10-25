EL duo to appear in court after being busted with Transnet, municipal cables

The arrest was conducted while police officers and rangers, stationed at Nahoon Beach, conducted patrols on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - Two suspects are to appear in the East London Magistrates Court Monday after they were found in possession of 35 kilogrammes of Transnet cables, as well as 120 kilogrammes of municipal overhead cables.

They stumbled upon a man cave with a blanket inside, which indicated people had been staying there.

The police's Sibongile Soci said: “Police and rangers who were patrolling the area discovered cables and a blanket clearly indicating that there were people staying there. The operation resulted in the arrests of two suspects following the discovery of 35 kilogrammes of Transnet cables, as well as 120 kilogrammes of municipal overhead cables.”

