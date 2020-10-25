EC woman arrested for illegally selling electricity for R300,000

An Eastern Cape woman is the latest person to be arrested for selling power for R300,000.

JOHANNESBURG - Police on Saturday said they would clamp down on people who continue to sell electricity illegally.

It's believed she's been running the operation since 2018 and offering her clients a bargain in return.

She appeared in the King Williams Town Magistrates Court on Friday.

The police's Khaya Tonjeni said: “It is further alleged that the accused has clients as far as the Western Cape and is working for a syndicate based in Gauteng. Investigations continue and more arrests are imminent. The case was postponed to 30 October 2020 for a formal bail application and the suspect has been remanded in custody.”

