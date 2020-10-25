Dane Hansen out of Italian Open golf after caddie Covid positive

"Hansen tested negative on site but has been withdrawn from the tournament as a precaution," the European tour said in a statement.

MILAN - Danish golfer Joachim B. Hansen has pulled out of the Italian Open before Sunday's final round after his caddie Adam Drummond tested positive for coronavirus.

The Dane had been in 33rd position with third round playing partners France's Robin Roussel and Spaniard Adrian Otaegui allowed to continue at the Chervò Golf Club San Vigilio in Pozzolengo, near Brescia.

"Adam sadly tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday," said Hansen on Twitter.

"I don’t have any symptoms and have been tested negative. As a precaution I have been withdrawn from the last round. Adam and I will stay in self-isolation for 10 days here in Italy. My thoughts go to Adam for a speedy recovery."

Australian Drummond added: "I have no symptoms and feel like I would any other day. You can't have everything going perfectly all the time."

English duo Laurie Canter and Ross McGowan are both tied on 19-under par going into the final round of the tournament in northern Italy.

