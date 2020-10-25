Civil Aviation Authority hoping to release report on KZN aircraft crash soon

Two people died in Saturday’s accident while on their way to Umkomass Airfield, which is situated along the province's south coast.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Civil Aviation Authority is hoping to release an interim report looking into a light aircraft crash in KwaZulu-Natal within 30 days.

Two people died in Saturday’s accident while on their way to Umkomass Airfield, which is situated along the province's south coast.

It’s understood the crash took place moments after take-off in Hilton.

The Civil Aviation Authority said it had already started its evidence collection phase.

Spokesperson Kabelo Ledwaba said: “The completion of an investigation is usually marked by the release of a final accident report, which sometimes contains safety recommendations and the levels of aviation safety and the prevention of a similar accident.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.