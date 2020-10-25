Alcohol industry supports cops for closing places not COVID-19 compliant

Chairperson of the South African Liquor Brandowners Association Sibani Mngadi agreed to immediately stop servicing and supplying traders who get their license revoked.

JOHANNESBURG - The alcohol industry said it supports action taken by police to clampdown on establishments that are not abiding by lockdown regulations.

Police made a string of arrests this weekend following overnight operations in Johannesburg.

Various outlets were shut down for contravening the Disaster Management Act.

Chairperson of the South African Liquor Brandowners Association Sibani Mngadi agreed to immediately stop servicing and supplying traders who get their license revoked for flouting regulations.

“If such investigations lead to the review of licenses, we are committed to immediately stop servicing those outlets.”

Just this week liquor manufacturers stopped supplies to 44 alcohol outlets in the Western Cape amid fears of cluster outbreaks of COVID-19.

