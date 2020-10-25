Acting CSA president Beresford Williams and board members hand in resignation

On his resignation Williams said that he is deeply passionate about cricket and because of his love for the game, he has resigned as this is the best way he can currently serve cricket.

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa confirmed on Sunday that acting president Beresford Williams has handed in his resignation with immediate effect.

Angelo Carolissen, John Mogodi, Donovan May, Tebogo Siko and Dheven Dharmalingam have all resigned from the board.

CSA Members Council and Board member Angelo Carolissen has resigned from the Board only with immediate effect. He says these challenges have made huge demands on his career outside of cricket and that it is in his and CSAs best interest to resign from the Board. Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) October 25, 2020

CSA Members Council and Board member Tebogo Siko has resigned with immediate effect from the Board only. Mr Siko expressed his gratitude for Mr Williams leadership but, in the interest of cricket, will step away from the Board. He will remain on the Members Council. Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) October 25, 2020

Siko will remain on the Member's Council.

