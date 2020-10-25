20°C / 22°C
Acting CSA president Beresford Williams and board members hand in resignation

On his resignation Williams said that he is deeply passionate about cricket and because of his love for the game, he has resigned as this is the best way he can currently serve cricket.

Picture: @BeresfordW/Twitter
41 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa confirmed on Sunday that acting president Beresford Williams has handed in his resignation with immediate effect.

Angelo Carolissen, John Mogodi, Donovan May, Tebogo Siko and Dheven Dharmalingam have all resigned from the board.

Siko will remain on the Member's Council.

On his resignation, Williams said he is deeply passionate about cricket and because of his love for the game, he has resigned as this is the best way he can currently serve cricket.

