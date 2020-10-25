AA stands by claim that Aarto aims to garner revenue, not promote road safety

The association said the contentious piece of legislation contains a tax, which could see motorists paying an additional R100 fee for every fine that they incur.

JOHANNESBURG - The Automobile Association is standing by its claim that the recently published draft regulations of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act aims to garner revenue and not to promote road safety.

The association said this levy will extract at least a billion rand for every ten million infringement notices issued.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula gazetted a draft version of the Aarto Act earlier this month for public comment until 1 December.

The AA’s Layton Beard said people's rights could be infringed upon unless people start speaking out.

“We believe that this is an important issue for citizens to get behind. We are very concerned about the rights of consumers and motorists and we believe that it is important for people to important citizens and we urge them to at least read and make their submissions if they feel the need to do that.”

