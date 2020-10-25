7 people, including toddler (3 months) killed in car accident Vryburg

The exact circumstances surrounding the crash on Saturday are still unclear, but it’s understood two motor vehicles collided head-on.

JOHANNESBURG - Seven people including a three-month-old baby boy have been killed in an accident in Vryburg.

Police said the vehicles burst into flames upon impact.

Spokesperson Adel Myburg said: “…And unfortunately, the flames started engulfing both the vehicles and four people were burnt beyond recognition. The three people that were taken out of the vehicle were unfortunately declared dead on the scene. We have a total of seven people that passed away.”

