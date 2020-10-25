2 children drown in Kliptown river

They were part of 10 children who reportedly went swimming in the stream earlier on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - Two children drowned in a river stream in Kliptown, Johannesburg emergency services said.

Three children struggled inside the water leading to the group to scatter and call for help.

The 14-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy died as paramedics were working to resuscitate them.

An 11-year-old girl survived the ordeal and was sent to hospital for further care.

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said, “They were confirmed dead on the scene after our resuscitation efforts failed.”

