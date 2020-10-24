Woman appears in court for defrauding Eskom of R300,000

It’s believed the woman’s been operating since 2018 for a Gauteng-based syndicate, with clients extending as far as the Western Cape.

CAPE TOWN - A 34-year-old woman appeared in court on Friday for allegedly defrauding Eskom electricity worth an estimated R300,000 rand.

She appeared in the King Williams Town Magistrates Court.

A probe into the matter began in March this year in cooperation with Eskom.

It’s believed the woman’s been operating since 2018 for a Gauteng-based syndicate, with clients extending as far as the Western Cape.

The matter’s been postponed to 30 November.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.