Woman appears in court for defrauding Eskom of R300,000
It’s believed the woman’s been operating since 2018 for a Gauteng-based syndicate, with clients extending as far as the Western Cape.
CAPE TOWN - A 34-year-old woman appeared in court on Friday for allegedly defrauding Eskom electricity worth an estimated R300,000 rand.
She appeared in the King Williams Town Magistrates Court.
A probe into the matter began in March this year in cooperation with Eskom.
It’s believed the woman’s been operating since 2018 for a Gauteng-based syndicate, with clients extending as far as the Western Cape.
The matter’s been postponed to 30 November.