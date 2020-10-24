The DA in Gauteng calls for Brian Hlongwa to be charged with corruption

This comes after former officials were arrested for alleged acts of corruption in the awarding of a R1.2 billion tender to the Baoki Consortium.

JOHANESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng reiterated that former MEC Brian Hlongwa should also be charged with corruption.

Former senior officials Sybil Ngcobo, Mmakgosi Musupi, Valdis Romaano and Oupa Mookeletsi appeared in court on charges of corruption and contravention of the Public Finance Act.

Ngcobo was released on R8,000 bail while the others were granted R25,000 bail each.

The DA’s Charity Moyo said while they welcome the arrest of the four, they want to know why Hlongwa is not joining them in the dock.

“There should be no fear or favour in ensuring that Hlongwa is also held to account along with others in this matter.”

She said evidence shows there are questions about the role of Austrian man Heinz Smidek whose companies were part of the Baoki Consortium and helped purchase Hlongwa’s previous home in Bryanston for R4.6 million.

