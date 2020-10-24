Scopa willing to work with SABC to rectify AG's adverse findings

Scopa slammed the SABC's lack of planning relating to supply chain and contract management.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) said it's willing to work with the SABC to rectify adverse findings made by the Auditor General.

Scopa conducted a site visit to the public broadcaster yesterday.

The visit followed a hearing the committee had with the SABC in July on the audit outcomes of the previous financial year.

Scopa slammed the SABC's lack of planning relating to supply chain and contract management.

This stems from extentions and deviations on some contracts of the public broadcaster's suppliers.

Scopa Chairperson, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, said these are complex issues: "There are some constraints which require our attention, but the message is very clear to the SABC that extensions and deviations are not the norm and they will have to, therefore, continue to conduct themselves in a manner which is consistent with the PFMA."

In a statement released in July, Scopa expressed concern over the abuse of deviations and expansions on contracts.

Hlengwa said they also looked into the technological status and capabilities of the SABC and that the committee is satisfied with plans provided by the SABC to resolve these issues.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.