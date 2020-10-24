SA records 1,897 new coronavirus infections in last 24 hours

The Health Department has recorded 18,891 the total number of people who have succumbed to the virus here at home.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's COVID-19 related deaths are near the 19,000 mark as the country recorded 48 new fatalities in the last 24 hours.

The Health Department has recorded 18,891 the total number of people who have succumbed to the virus here at home.

The ministry said there are over 712,000 coronavirus cases after 1,897 new infections captured in the past day.

The recovery rate is 90%, which translates to over 643,000 people who have recovered so far.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.