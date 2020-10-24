Questions around state witness Norma Mngoma allegedly contacted

The estranged wife of former minister Malusi Gigaba is facing charges of crimen injuria and malicious damage to property in the Pretoria Magistrates Court.

PRETORIA - Lawyers for Norma Mngoma said they are investigating who the state witness is who claims to have been contacted by her.

The estranged wife of former minister Malusi Gigaba is facing charges of crimen injuria and malicious damage to property in the Pretoria Magistrates Court.

She's accused of damaging a luxury vehicle in Gigaba's possession, belonging to his friend. She was initially released on R5,000 bail on condition that she does not make contact with state witnesses.

Her lawyer Victor Nkwashu has denied this however, saying they do not know who this witness is.

The matter has been postponed to February next year to allow for the state to acquire DNA results in the case.

Mngoma is also challenging the constitutionality of her arrest in the High Court. Judgement in that matter remains reserved.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.