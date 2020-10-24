Police officer among 16 arrested for possession of illicit cigarettes and drugs

Ngoepe said the 36-year-old police officer, stationed at the Apel police station, was handcuffed during a stop and search and was found to be in possession of 20 sachets of nyaope.

JOHANNESBURG - Sixteen suspects in Limpopo are in police custody after they were caught in possession of illicit cigarettes and drugs.

A police constable is among the suspects who were arrested in the sting operation in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The police's Moatshe Ngoepe said items recovered during the arrest include two motor vehicles, one firearm, ammunition, illicit cigarettes and various narcotics.

