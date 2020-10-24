Motorist arrested for clocking 187km in Centurion

Gauteng traffic police arrested a 42-year-old man on the N1 in Centurion after a high-speed chase.

The driver was nabbed while driving at 187 kilometres per hour in a 120 kilometre zone along the John Vorster offramp.

The service's spokesperson Obed Sibasa said, “The speedster was charged with negligent and reckless driving. He will appear in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Monday.”

Sibasa said the department will increase its capacity on the province's roads as the country heads to the festive season.

“We are sending a strong message out there as we wrap up transport month. Those who will misbehave on the roads will be brought to book.”

