Aaaw! Mmusi Maimane & wife Natalie welcome baby girl
Maimane shared the good news on his Twitter account on Saturday, revealing that the baby is a girl named Kutlwano.
JOHANNESBURG - One South Africa (Osa) movement leader Mmusi Maimane and his wife Natalie have a new addition to their family with the birth of a baby girl.
Maimane thanked God for the little one, adding that she is their third child.
"Re leboga Modimo ka Mpho ya bophelo. Ke Rre gape! [We thank God for the gift of life. I am a Father again!'," he said.
Modimo o re tshegofaditse ka mosetsana. Re leboga Modimo ka Mpho ya bophelo. Ke Rre gape! pic.twitter.com/hktZyyNTxDMmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) October 24, 2020