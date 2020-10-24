Aaaw! Mmusi Maimane & wife Natalie welcome baby girl

Maimane shared the good news on his Twitter account on Saturday, revealing that the baby is a girl named Kutlwano.

JOHANNESBURG - One South Africa (Osa) movement leader Mmusi Maimane and his wife Natalie have a new addition to their family with the birth of a baby girl.

Maimane thanked God for the little one, adding that she is their third child.

"Re leboga Modimo ka Mpho ya bophelo. Ke Rre gape! [We thank God for the gift of life. I am a Father again!'," he said.

Modimo o re tshegofaditse ka mosetsana. Re leboga Modimo ka Mpho ya bophelo. Ke Rre gape! pic.twitter.com/hktZyyNTxD Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) October 24, 2020

