Masuku approaches High Court to have SIU findings set aside

JOHANNESBURG - Axed Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku has approached the High Court on an urgent basis seeking to have preliminary findings made against him by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) set aside.

He wants findings and recommendations made against him to Premier David Makhura to be declared unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid.

Masuku wants the court to set aside the findings – with costs - which were the basis for Makhura firing him. His case is expected to be heard next week.

Masuku, his wife Loyiso Masuku - who is also the shared services MMC in the City of Johannesburg - and Presidential Spokesperson Khusela Diko have been at the centre of a multi-million rand tender scandal after it emerged that his department awarded a personal protective equipment contract to Diko’s husband.

The couples are also friends.

This week also saw the ANC in Gauteng deciding to subject the former MEC and Diko to a disciplinary process.

