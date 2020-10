Have you checked your PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results?

Here are the latest winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 23 October 2020.

PowerBall: 03, 06, 36, 41, 43 PB: 17

PowerBall Plus: 01, 13, 24, 27, 38 PB: 1

