In addition to traffic fines, motorists now face an infringement penalty levy

The latest draft of the Aarto Act will see South African motorists pay an additional R100 for every fine that they receive.

JOHANESBURG - The Automobile Association (AA) said government is adding what it calls a stealth tax to the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act after the introduction of an infringement penalty levy.

The latest draft of the Aarto Act will see South African motorists pay an additional R100 for every fine that they receive.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula gazetted the latest draft of the act regulations last week, set to be rolled out in the middle of next year.

The AA's Layton Beard said that the levy is added to each fine issued, regardless of the value of the penalty or its associated demerit points.

Beards said even if a motorist successfully disputes the fine, they will not get this R100 levy back

The AA said out of the 20 million infringement notices which are issued annually, a R2 billion bonus would be made to the Road Traffic Infringement Agency.