'I’m a South African citizen who abides by the law,' says Ace Magashule

Magashule made headlines earlier this month, with speculation rife that the Hawks have a warrant out for his arrest.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Ace Magashule has maintained he is not worried about any imminent arrest against him, saying he's done nothing wrong.

Magashule led a door-to-door campaign trail in Ekurhuleni on Saturday afternoon ahead of the region's bi-elections.

“I’m not worried about anything because I’m a South African citizen who abides by the law. I’ve not done anything wrong. When you know you’ve not done anything wrong, you walk with pride and confidence,” Magashule told eNCA

This was in relation to tender fraud and corruption that happened during his tenure as Premier of the Free State.

It was believed the warrant was signed by a Bloemfontein court relating to millions of rand spent on the failed Estina Dairy Farm project that left black farmers destitute.

