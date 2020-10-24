Communications dept: There was widespread consultation before Makhubele's axing

Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams’ spokesperson Mish Molakeng confirmed that a decision to release Colleen Makhubele was taken following a meeting between the minister and the board.

JOHANNESBURG - The Communications ministry said there was widespread consultation prior to the axing of Colleen Makhubele who had already been demoted from the board chairperson position.

Abrahams and Makhubele have been at odds for many months, with Makhubele taking legal action against the minister, saying she's abusing her powers.

This was after she was demoted from her position to a normal board member.

Molakeng said there were reasons for her final removal: “The decision was taken after the meeting had with all board members regarding the conduct of Miss Makhubele. Matters disclosed by the board are confidential, but we found that they were serious and concerning.”

