Budget Coalition: Govt's budget decison-making must consider voice of the public

The Budget Justice Coalition said decision-making around the budget must consider the voice of ordinary South Africans.

JOHANNESBURG - With Finance Minister Tito Mboweni set to deliver the Mid-term Budget Policy Statement next week, there are growing calls for government to develop a plan centred around preserving human rights.

The coalition, consisting of various civil organisations including Equal Education, Corruption Watch, and the Treatment Action Campaign - wants a seat at the table for governments economic reconstruction and recovery plan.

The coalition expects that the budget will be focused on austerity which would mean less money directed at socio-economic upliftment.

The coalition has now tabled an alternative human rights budget called Imali Yesizwe, meaning the nation’s money.

Section 27’s Julia Chaskalson said over the past five years, resources for public services have been cut while additional public funds have been channelled towards poorly managed, non-performing state-owned entities.

