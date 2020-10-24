69 people died since start of Nigerian protests, President Buhari confirms

The demonstrations - which were sparked by calls to disband the notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad (Sars) -rocked the country for more than two weeks.

JOHANNESBURG - Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari said at least 69 people have died during protests pushing for police reform in his country.

The demonstrations - which were sparked by calls to disband the notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad (Sars) -rocked the country for more than two weeks.

Buhari said the deaths included 51 civilians, 11 police officers and seven soldiers.

The president, who disclosed this in an emergency meeting with former leaders, is now looking at ways to end the ongoing unrest.

He added that there were also attacks on 205 critical national infrastructure and other corporate private properties across 14 states including Lagos.

According to the president, young people, who started the demonstrations later added more demands, including an immediate release of all arrested protesters.

While noting that it was unfortunate that the initial genuine and well-intended protest of the youths in parts of the country against Sars has been hijacked and misdirected, he said government will not fold its arms and allow criminals to continue to perpetrate these acts of hooliganism.