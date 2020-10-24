300 insourced City of Joburg workers say they want to join Mashaba's movement

The group invited Herman Mashaba in the Johannesburg CBD on Saturday morning with the intention of aiding his campaign trail.

JOHANNESBURG - About 300 City of Joburg employees consisting of cleaners and security guards said they want to join former Mayor Herman Mashaba's political movement Action SA.

The workers were granted full-time employment status by the City of Joburg during Mashaba's period as mayor.

“The message to them is to say we hope you’ve got your dignity back. This is something that we want to demonstrate to other municipalities,” Mashaba said.

Mashaba added he hopes other groups will follow this example.

