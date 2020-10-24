2 men killed in aircraft accident in KZN

Paramedics arrived on the scene of the accident to find the pair who are believed to be the pilot and a passenger already dead.

JOHANNESBURG - Two men were killed in a light aircraft crash near Hilton in KwaZulu-Natal this afternoon.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear, but it’s understood the crash took place moments after take-off.

The aeroplane was headed for Umkomaas Airfield which is situated along the South Coast.

Officials from the South African Civil Aviation Authority combed the scene for more details.

The authority's Kabelo Ledwaba said, “We’ll continue on site and the scope of the investigation might take time to complete.”