We want to avoid political meddling in running of parastatals - Mabuza

Deputy President David Mabuza says government is striving for a new way of working that will allow state-owned entities to function without political interference.

Mabuza was fielding questions from MPS during a sitting of the National Assembly.

He also expressed the hope that Eskom would succeed in renegotiating lower prices for coal and renewable energy.



The power utility is currently engaged in renegotiating contracts with independent power producers and coal suppliers.

Mabuza told the house that Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter’s decision to review all the contracts was about saving money at the debt-ridden power utility.

At one point, Eskom was a paying a higher price for power it purchased than it was selling it for.

“Remember it can’t be easy because these were contracts that were signed and legally we don’t have a leg to stand on as Eskom, because those contracts were signed by those who were leading Eskom then, (they) were signed by ministers then…”

“We want to avoid political meddling in the day-to-day running of those utilities so that we move away from the past where politicians were (believed) to be interfering in the running of these SOEs.”

He said de Ruyter was doing a good job and deserved support as he tried to turn Eskom around and uproot corruption.

