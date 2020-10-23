WC Health Dept concerned about relaxed behaviour towards COVID-19

This week, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize raised concerns at the country's COVID-19 cases, warning about small flames that had flared up across the country.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health Department has raised concern over the seemingly relaxed behaviour of people when it comes to COVID-19.

Numbers in the Western Cape have increased in recent weeks.

Provincial Health authorities said that many of these had been linked to superspreader events, most notably one at a Claremont bar recently in which 109 cases have been recorded already.

The Western Cape Health Department's chief of operations, Dr Saadiq Kariem, said that they were also concerned as the holiday season approached.

"We're heading towards the festive period and particularly in Cape Town we've got on average about 13,000 international arrivals at Cape Town International Airport this month alone, so there's a combination of relaxed behaviour amongst people."

Kariem called on citizens to not become too relaxed.

"I think it's a call to action for more socially responsible behaviour but as people relax, perhaps people are feeling COVID-19 fatigue, if I can call it that, and all of that can contribute to an increase in numbers and that is a cause for concern."

