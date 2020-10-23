WATCH LIVE: Bail hearing for Shepherd and Mary Bushiri

The bail hearing of self-proclaimed Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, is being held in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Friday morning as they face charges including fraud and money laundering.

The leaders of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECG) are facing charges of fraud, money laundering, and contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act worth R102 million.

The leaders of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECG) are facing charges of fraud, money laundering, and contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act worth R102 million.

