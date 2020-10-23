Virtual Huawei Joburg Day is here and free to watch from wherever you are

The two-hour event will execute from two locations. The first location is the Blueberry Hotel, famous for its stunning 360° view of Johannesburg, and the second location is a customised studio.

JOHANNESBURG - We may still be in the middle of a global pandemic and level 1 lockdown, but that hasn't stopped Joburg's favourite outdoor concert from happening - the show must go on.

Huawei and 947 are hosting Huawei Joburg Day with a virtual twist. The iconic event - one of the biggest musical events on the SA music calendar - returns today, 23 October with fans being invited to enjoy the epic two-hour event virtually via web, social and on the 94.7 radio frequency.

The concert again brings a fantastic line-up of local artists including:

Riky Rick



Holly Rey



Lady Zamar



Mafikizolo



James Deacon



Jeremy Loops



“2020 has changed our lives in a myriad of ways. But the power of music and its ability to move us come rain, shine, bad or good days is constant. The return of Huawei Joburg Day in this unique format heralds the resurgence of the city. We are JHB-strong, we keep going. So, to celebrate the spirit of Joburg, Huawei and 947 will put on a show to remember - in the comfort of your own home. And best of all – it’s free,” said 947 station manager Thando Makhunga.

Catch Huawei Joburg Day live on the stream below from 5pm.

