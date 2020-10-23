Two teens wounded in Elsies River shooting
Reports suggest they were on their way to school when a man opened fire.
CAPE TOWN - Two 15-year-old boys this week survived a shooting incident in Elsies River.
Police said they were shot and wounded in Clarkes Estate on Wednesday.
Reports suggest they were on their way to school when a man opened fire.
The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said, “Elsies River police are investigating two cases of attempted murder. The circumstances are under investigation and there have been arrests.”