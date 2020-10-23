Two teens wounded in Elsies River shooting

Reports suggest they were on their way to school when a man opened fire.

CAPE TOWN - Two 15-year-old boys this week survived a shooting incident in Elsies River.

Police said they were shot and wounded in Clarkes Estate on Wednesday.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said, “Elsies River police are investigating two cases of attempted murder. The circumstances are under investigation and there have been arrests.”

