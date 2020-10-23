Suspects arrested for R1.2bn tender corruption received kickbacks – NPA

Two directors of companies that were given the contract were out of the country, but the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the net was closing in on them.

JOHANNESBURG - Four former Gauteng health officials charged with fraud and corruption are accused of not only awarding a R1.2 billion contract without following procurement procedures, but they also defied National Treasury directives that said there was no money.

Two directors of companies that were given the contract were out of the country, but the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the net was closing in on them.

The NPA alleges after the contract was awarded, the officials received kickbacks, including houses and furniture.



The Palm Ridge Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday released Sybil Ngcobo on R8,000 bail and Mmakgosi Mosupi, Valdis Romano, and Obakeng Mookeletsi on R25,000 bail each.

In 2007 they awarded a contract that was initially estimated at R57 million for R1.2 billion.

“This is where we allege that there was corruption either conflict of interest when the companies were appointed, and two there was no competitive bidding,” said NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema.

But there was more.

“Further, when those deviations were made the award was not supposed to have gone through because the MEC for finance had said the R1.2 billion contract could not be awarded because there were no funds for it, but the officials that appeared in court went ahead and signed service level agreements,” Ngwema said.

He said arrests of more officials were imminent, but the big question is - will they include former Gauteng health MEC Brian Hlongwa?

WATCH: 4 former Gauteng Health officials arrested over R1.2bn tender fraud, corruption

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.