Pupil hospitalised after being stabbed at Majazana school near Orange Farm
JOHANNESBURG - A 20-year-old pupil has been hospitalised on Friday afternoon after he was stabbed by another pupil at a school in Majazana near Orange Farm.
The motive behind the assault is still unclear.
Paramedics said that the victim sustained a significant stab wound to his back.
He's now been transported to the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital for further care.
The perpetrator's whereabouts are not known.