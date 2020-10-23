Pupil hospitalised after being stabbed at Majazana school near Orange Farm

Paramedics said that the victim sustained a significant stab wound to his back.

JOHANNESBURG - A 20-year-old pupil has been hospitalised on Friday afternoon after he was stabbed by another pupil at a school in Majazana near Orange Farm.

The motive behind the assault is still unclear.

He's now been transported to the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital for further care.

The perpetrator's whereabouts are not known.

