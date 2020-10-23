Police divers retrieve bodies of 2 missing Khayelitsha boys (7) from dam

Miyolo Gwinta and Linathi Ntshonga's parents reported them missing about a week ago.

CAPE TOWN - Police divers late on Thursday evening retrieved the bodies of two missing Khayelitsha boys from a dam in Mfuleni.

The seven-year-old boys were last seen alive while playing together several kilometers away from the dam between Old Faure Road and the N2 highway.

“Mfuleni police were alerted to clothing items floating on the dam and the families have since identified the bodies as those of the missing children,” said police spokesperson Novela Potelwa.

