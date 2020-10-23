OUTsurance to remove all ads with Maboe following abuse allegations - report
According to Channel24, OUTsurance spokesperson Natasha Kawulesar said the company was aware of the issue surrounding Katlego Maboe and had engaged with him on the matter and would be removing all adverts with Maboe 'as soon as practically possible'.
JOHANNESBURG – Insurance giant OUTsurance on Friday said that it would remove all its TV commercials with media personality Katlego Maboe following abuse and cheating allegations made by his partner.
In a video widely shared on social media, a woman, said to be his partner, can be heard questioning who Maboe slept with and also claiming that he infected her with a sexually transmitted disease, which could affect her ability to have more children.
Maboe’s brother-in-law alleged that he also abused his partner.
Maboe released a statement denying the abuse allegation.
Truth: I was unfaithful to my partner during a very important time of our lives - an act I regret to this day. We are currently undergoing an unfortunate and painful separation which is being resolved through legal proceedings. As you can imagine, separations are quite a difficult thing to deal with, especially with a child involved. In light of the comments made against me, I would like to state that I have never abused my partner. I have always and will always stand up against the abuse of women and children - in fact, the abuse of anyone for that matter. I had chosen to deal with this matter privately to protect and safeguard our child. At the end of the day, our child is all that matters to me. However, I will leave this to the legal system and let the truth have its day.
Channel24 also reported on Friday that Expresso had removed Maboe from the show pending an internal investigation.