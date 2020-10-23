OUTsurance to remove all ads with Maboe following abuse allegations - report

JOHANNESBURG – Insurance giant OUTsurance on Friday said that it would remove all its TV commercials with media personality Katlego Maboe following abuse and cheating allegations made by his partner.

According to Channel24, OUTsurance spokesperson Natasha Kawulesar said that the company was aware of the issue surrounding Maboe and had engaged with him on the matter and would be removing all adverts with Maboe “as soon as practically possible.”

In a video widely shared on social media, a woman, said to be his partner, can be heard questioning who Maboe slept with and also claiming that he infected her with a sexually transmitted disease, which could affect her ability to have more children.

Maboe’s brother-in-law alleged that he also abused his partner.

Maboe released a statement denying the abuse allegation.

Channel24 also reported on Friday that Expresso had removed Maboe from the show pending an internal investigation.

