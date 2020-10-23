Nkoana-Mashabane: Taxi industry can play role in fight against GBV

CAPE TOWN - The safety of women in the taxi industry has been highlighted on Friday.

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane has met with the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco).

The meeting coincides with Transport Month and comes as the country continues to be plagued by gender-based violence.

Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane said that transporting about 16 million passengers every day, the taxi industry was key in communicating key messages about gender-based violence to the public.

She said that the purpose of engaging with Santaco was to explore practical ways to promote respectful and non-violent behaviour toward women and minors.

“We seek to ensure a safe ride for women in an effort to address the harassment of passengers by some taxi drivers and marshals.”

Santaco’s role during the upcoming 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children Campaign was also discussed.

The minister said that the industry could contribute by ensuring that taxi operators received gender transformation training and by allowing taxis to be branded with relevant messages.

About two weeks ago, a Port Elizabeth taxi driver was convicted of raping a 14-year-old commuter in 2016 while transporting her and her two younger siblings to their grandmother's house.

