Ndabeni-Abrahams fires former Sapo board chair Makhubele

Her spokesperson Mishack Molakeng confirmed that a decision to release Makhubele was taken following a meeting between the minister and the board on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has fired former South African Post Office (Sapo) board chairperson Colleen Makhubele.

The spokesperson for the minister, Mishack Molakeng, confirmed that a decision to release Makhubele was taken following a meeting between the minister and the board on Friday.

"The decision was taken after the meeting heard from all board members regarding the conduct of Ms Makhubele. The letters bestowed by the board are confidential but we can confirm that they were serious and concerning. Ms Makhubele was not present at the meeting and voluntarily deprived herself an opportunity to make representations."



Ndabeni-Abrahams and Makhubele have been at odds for numerous months and with the latter taking legal action against the minister accusing of abusing her powers.

Eyewitness News understands that the board wrote to the minister seeking advice on the way forward following a meeting with the Communication Workers Union earlier this month.

The Sapo board felt that Makhubele undercut both the board and the minister.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.