Man wounded in Wolseley shooting recovering, suspect to appear in court

CAPE TOWN - A father is recovering from a shooting in which his baby daughter was killed.

The eight-month-old died in the shooting in Wolseley in the Breede River Valley on Tuesday.

Police made an arrest and a 34-year-old suspect will on Friday make his first court appearance in connection with the murder of the baby girl.

He was also charged with the attempted murder of the child's father.

Police said the injured man, his wife and their daughter were at home in the Pine Valley informal settlement when four assailants stormed in on Tuesday night.

One of the attackers fired shots at the man, who was holding his baby in his arms.

The little girl died after being hit by a bullet.

Her father sustained a bullet wound to the hand and was rushed to hospital for treatment.

The motive is still unclear.

