Lawyers argue Bushiri not a flight risk as bail bid postponed to Monday

Self-proclaimed prophet, Shepherd Bushiri, his wife Mary, and their co-accused will spend the weekend in jail as their bail hearing continues on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pretoria Magistrate’s Court has heard that self-proclaimed prophet, Shepherd Bushiri, is not a flight risk as he has properties and a family in South Africa.

The court is hearing a bail application by Bushiri, his wife Mary and their co-accused.

The trio has been charged with fraud, money laundering and contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act amounting to R102 million.

They were arrested earlier this week.

Shepherd Bushiri’s legal team has been trying very hard to convince the court to release him on bail.

The team is led by Advocate Anneline van den Heever.

Van den Heever said that Bushiri would not evade trial as he had business interests in South Africa.

She said that her client had no previous convictions and it would be unfair to separate him from his minor children.

The bail hearing continues on Monday.

