KZN man jailed for 10 years after pleading guilty to child porn charges

Last June, Jacobus de Wet forgot his mobile phone at a Ballito shop while he was dropping off magazines.

CAPE TOWN – A KwaZulu-Natal man has been sentenced to prison for 10 years after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

Staff then accessed the phone to try to find out who the owner was.

That was when they came across hundreds of images of children being indecently assaulted and alerted police.

De Wet was eventually tracked down and it was subsequently established he had two previous convictions, one for sexual grooming and another for theft.

“Along with the sentence, the court ordered that his name be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders,” said Natasha Kara, the spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

