Khayelitsha Development Forum saddened after bodies of missing boys found

Police divers retrieved the bodies of Miyolo Gwinta and Linathi Ntshonga from a wetland in Mfuleni on Thursday night after clothing was spotted floating on the water. They were reported missing a week ago.

CAPE TOWN - The Khayelitsha Development Forum has expressed sadness following the discovery of the bodies of two boys reported missing a week ago.



The children were found in a dam between Old Faure Road and the N2 highway in Mfuleni on Thursday night.

The Khayelitsha Development Forum said that since Miyolo Gwinta and Linathi Ntshonga disappeared last Thursday, residents had been patrolling the community day and night, knocking on people’s doors in a desperate attempt to find the 7-year-olds.

However, police divers retrieved their bodies from a wetland in Mfuleni last night after clothing was spotted floating on the water.

The deceased’s families, who’ve identified the bodies, are receiving trauma counseling.

Forum chairperson Ndithini Tyhido: "I know that the community had full patrols, volunteers, door-to-door, neighbour-to-neighbour, checking and searching for the kids only for the children to be found in in a wetland area on the other side of the N2."

According to police, the children were last seen alive playing a few kilometers from the wetland.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.