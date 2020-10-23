JB Marks Municipality mayor, director arrested for theft, fraud amounting to R5m

Kgotso Khumalo, who is the mayor of the JB Marks Municipality, and Cyril Henry appeared in the Potchefstroom Magistrates Court on Friday after being arrested by the Hawks.

JOHANNESBURG - A North West mayor and a director have been arrested on charges of theft and fraud amounting to R5 million.

According to police, the two had money from a municipal trust account deposited into their personal bank accounts.

The funds were never declared with the Auditor-General.

The Hawks have been on a spree to arrested corrupt officials.

On Thursday, four former state officials made a brief appearance in the Palm Ridge Commercial Crimes Court linked to fraud and corruption involving a 2007 Gauteng Health Department tender which ballooned from R57 million to R1.2 billion.

The Hawks in the North West spokesperson Tlangelani Rikhotso said the mayor and director had been released on a warning.

“The funds in the trust were misrepresented to appear as if they were being used to pay for services rendered to the municipality and therefore, invoices were allegedly falsified to support that.”

