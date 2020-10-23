Investigation under way into patient's alleged rape at Bheki Mlangeni Hospital

According to the Democratic Alliance (DA), the notorious hospital has had 11 known attacks on patients this year.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department has appointed an independent investigator to investigate the alleged rape of a patient at Bheki Mlangeni Hospital by another patient.

Ruth Mabyana, who was the institution's CEO, has now been temporarily removed from her position following allegations of misconduct against her.

Acting Heath MEC Jacob Mamabolo said that they needed to urgently resolve the challenges at the Soweto hospital and restore the confidence of the community.

The institution's Motalatale Modiba said: “There is a need to resolve the broader challenges that are currently at Bheki Mlangeni and those challenges are issues around the security of patients and staff, the patient’s experience of care and also restoring public confidence. A process is now under way to actually to look holistically to all of these issues so that a proper plan of action can actually be put in place.”

