Gigaba’s former advisor set to take stand at Zondo commission

Siyabonga Mahlangu played a key role in relaying messages allegedly from the then public enterprises minister and former President Jacob Zuma to officials of SOE to work with the Guptas or their associates.

JOHANNESBURG – Former Cabinet minister Malusi Gigaba’s advisor Siyabonga Mahlangu, who has been implicated by several witnesses for arranging meetings for the Guptas with executives of state-owned entities (SOE), is expected to testify at the state capture commission on Friday.

Former bosses of South African Airways (SAA), Eskom, and recently a former Transnet legal executive have all implicated him.

Former SAA boss Vuyisile Kona said Mahlangu called him repeatedly and told him to meet important stakeholders as soon as he took up the position.

And when he eventually buckled, he was met by Mahlangu, Duduzane Zuma, and Ace Magashule’s son, Tshepo, at the Gupta residence.

Kona told the commission Tony Gupta first offered him R100,000 in cash to “welcome him to the family” and when he refused, he raised the offer to R500,000.

Former Eskom CEO Brian Dames said Mahlangu arranged for him to meet the Guptas, but he told him never to bring them to him again.

The former head of legal services at Transnet, Siyabulela Mapoma, said Mahlangu called him and told him to pay controversial former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama’s legal costs because that was what Gigaba and Zuma wanted.

But he told him he did not report to him, the minister, or the president.

Mahlangu was expected to take the stand at 10am.

