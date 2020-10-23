Gigaba's ex-advisor denies using Zuma name to expedite Gama Transnet settlement

Siyabonga Mahlangu has told the state capture commission that he was not involved in the decision to reinstate Siybonga Gama as CEO of Trasnet.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Cabinet Minister Malusi Gigaba’s advisor, Siyabonga Mahlangu, has denied using former President Jacob Zuma's name to put pressure on former Transnet legal executive Siyabulela Mapoma to expedite Siybonga Gama's settlement.

Mahlangu has told the state capture commission that he was not involved in the decision to reinstate Gama as CEO of Transet.

Mapoma told the commission that Mahlangu called him repeatedly regarding the issue.

But Mahlangu now says that this cannot be as Mapoma's role was two levels lower than his, as the minister's advisor, which meant that they would not have crossed paths.

