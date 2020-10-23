Gigaba’s ex-advisor denies involvement in Gama’s return at Transnet

Siyabonga Mahlangu testified at the state capture commission of inquiry on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Cabinet minister Malusi Gigaba’s advisor Siyabonga Mahlangu on Friday said he was not involved in the negotiations or decision to reinstate former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama.

He has been implicated by several other witnesses for arranging meetings for the Guptas with executives of state-owned entities (SOEs).



He has also been accused of playing a key role in relaying messages allegedly from the then public enterprises minister and former President Jacob Zuma to officials of SOEs to work with the Guptas or their associates.

But Mahlangu told the commission he does not know any person in government who played a role directly or indirectly in the reinstatement of Gama or his settlement agreement.

He said he did not know Gama before he became Gigaba’s advisor.

“I was not involved directly or indirectly in the settlement discussions leading to the reinstatement of Mr Gama. The only insight I have on the discussions is when I was informed by the then chairperson of Transnet and acting CEO at the time,” Mahlangu said.

