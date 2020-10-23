Gauteng ANC expresses confidence in David Makhura as chair & premier

This as the party in the province steers yet another scandal with Makhura at the helm amid some calls from in and out of the ANC for him to step aside

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng on Thursday said it continued to have faith in David Makhura as both its chairperson and premier.



On Thursday, his deputy Panyaza Lesufi said the provincial executive felt Makhura was leading them exceptionally well.

The party also announced its decision to subject former health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku and presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko before its disciplinary processes.

City of Joburg MMC Loyiso Masuku, who is also married to the former MEC, was cleared of any wrongdoing and told she could return to work.



The ANC in Gauteng said there were no allegations linking Makhura to any corruption.

Lesufi said even with past matters such as Life Esidimeni, no wrongdoing was found against the Makhura. But some in and outside of the party have questioned why Makhura remained unscathed while those serving under him lose their careers over government-linked scandals.

Lesufi said seeking to punish leaders for such was unfair.

“It will really send the wrong precedence that leaders are brought to book on the basis of allegations,” Lesufi said.

The deputy chair also described this period as difficult for the party.

“To have some person who was working extremely hard like comrade Bandile in the executive [and] to go through the processes that we have had to go through, we really believe that he was one of the people who were working really hard,” he said.



The ANC in Gauteng also complained of media leaks of its closed conversations and said it would launch an investigation soon.

