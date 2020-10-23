Gangsters accused of killing Emaan Solomons (7) denied bail

The case against Chivargo Fredericks and Eben Basson has been transferred to the Western Cape High Court.

CAPE TOWN - Gangsters accused of firing the shots that killed a seven-year-old girl had been denied bail.

Chivargo Fredericks and Eben Basson appeared in the Simons Town Magistrates Court on Friday.

They were arrested shortly after Emaan Solomons was shot dead in February while playing in front of her home.

The case against Basson and Fredericks has been transferred to the Western Cape High Court.

The first pre-trial hearing is scheduled for 5 February and a trial date has been set for between April and June.

Seven-year-old Solomons' death angered Ocean View residents and highlighted the scourge of gang violence in the community that had previously also claimed the lives of children.

It's believed that the accused were targeting a rival gangster who had apparently tried to take out their leader.

However, instead of hitting their target, the little girl was struck and later died in hospital.

