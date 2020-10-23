Expresso Show suspends Katlego Maboe over abuse allegations, cheating

A video taken by Maboe's partner shows him admitting to cheating on her on one occasion with a woman who apparently works at the insurance company that he is an ambassador for.

JOHANNESBURG - TV presenter Katlego Maboe has been suspended from the SABC 3 Expresso breakfast show pending an investigation into allegations of gender-based violence as well as a confirmed cheating scandal.

A video taken by Maboe's partner shows him admitting to cheating on her on one occasion with a woman who apparently works at the insurance company that he is an ambassador for. Maboe's partner also states that he's given her a sexually-transmitted disease which could affect her ability to have more children future.

In a separate social media post by Maboe's brother-in-law, it is alleged that he has abused his partner.

Maboe released a statement denying the abuse allegation.

Channel24 reported on Friday that Expresso has removed Maboe from the show pending an internal investigation.

"We condemn any acts of violence and mistreatment, especially against women and children, and therefore take such allegations very seriously. Until such time as the matter has been fully investigated, and pending the outcome, Katlego Maboe will not be appearing on The Expresso Morning Show," the show's production company told Channel24.

