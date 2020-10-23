Expresso Show suspends Katlego Maboe over abuse allegations, cheating
A video taken by Maboe's partner shows him admitting to cheating on her on one occasion with a woman who apparently works at the insurance company that he is an ambassador for.
JOHANNESBURG - TV presenter Katlego Maboe has been suspended from the SABC 3 Expresso breakfast show pending an investigation into allegations of gender-based violence as well as a confirmed cheating scandal.
A video taken by Maboe's partner shows him admitting to cheating on her on one occasion with a woman who apparently works at the insurance company that he is an ambassador for. Maboe's partner also states that he's given her a sexually-transmitted disease which could affect her ability to have more children future.
In a separate social media post by Maboe's brother-in-law, it is alleged that he has abused his partner.
#katlegomaboe also accused of domestic abuse pic.twitter.com/oPcCBe0TV9RedLive (@RedLiveRSA) October 23, 2020
Maboe released a statement denying the abuse allegation.
Truth: I was unfaithful to my partner during a very important time of our lives - an act I regret to this day. We are currently undergoing an unfortunate and painful separation which is being resolved through legal proceedings. As you can imagine, separations are quite a difficult thing to deal with, especially with a child involved. In light of the comments made against me, I would like to state that I have never abused my partner. I have always and will always stand up against the abuse of women and children - in fact, the abuse of anyone for that matter. I had chosen to deal with this matter privately to protect and safeguard our child. At the end of the day, our child is all that matters to me. However, I will leave this to the legal system and let the truth have its day.
Channel24 reported on Friday that Expresso has removed Maboe from the show pending an internal investigation.
"We condemn any acts of violence and mistreatment, especially against women and children, and therefore take such allegations very seriously. Until such time as the matter has been fully investigated, and pending the outcome, Katlego Maboe will not be appearing on The Expresso Morning Show," the show's production company told Channel24.